WALDORF, Md. – Waldorf’s unidentified Maryland Lottery player is celebrating a windfall today, having secured an $840,000 jackpot from the Multi-Match drawing on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Purchased at Moreland’s Country Store at 14950 Woodville Road, the winning ticket displayed the numbers 14, 15, 20, 32, 40, and 42. With the victory, the fortunate ticket-holder faces a choice: to opt for the annuity, disbursed in 25 yearly payments, or to take a lump-sum cash option, estimated at $530,000 before tax deductions.

The Maryland Lottery has reminded the winner to endorse the back of their ticket and stow it securely. There is a six-month window, precisely 182 days from the drawing date, for the prize to be claimed. Detailed steps for redeeming prizes can be found HERE. For winnings surpassing $25,000, players are required to collect their prizes either by mail or directly from the Lottery headquarters located at the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330, Baltimore. However, due to current guidelines, the Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore only caters to those with prior appointments. Appointments can be booked HERE.

In recognition of its part in the big win, Moreland’s Country Store will be granted a $1,000 bonus.

2023 marks the year with the fifth Maryland Multi-Match jackpot victory. By comparison, 2022 witnessed six such jackpots, with 2021 tailing close behind at five. The most recent win before this occurred on April 13, 2023, with a prize of $570,000. Some of the game’s historic jackpots include $4.8 million on Sept. 19, 2009, $4.45 million on March 18, 2010, $3.8 million on Dec. 16, 2010, and $3.6 million secured on June 8, 2015.

The Multi-Match lottery, exclusive to Maryland, was launched in 2006. For a $2 ticket, participants get three sets of six numbers, each within the range of 1 to 43. Every Monday and Thursday, six numbers are drawn. To snag the jackpot, all six numbers on one line must match. Players can also win amounts ranging from $1,000 (matching three to five numbers on a single line) to $2,000 (matching five to 18 numbers across all three lines). The probability of winning stands at 1 in 8.5, while the odds of hitting the jackpot with a $2 ticket hover around 1 in 2 million.

Interested parties can check the drawing outcomes on mdlottery.com or through the free MD Lottery application available for both Apple and Android devices.

