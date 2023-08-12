NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, Patuxent River, Md. – Troy Seifert, Product Support Manager at the H-60 Multi-Mission Helicopters Program Office, was honored with the Sustainment/Logistics Manager/Specialist of the Year accolade during the 23rd annual Michael G. Simodejka Awards on August 10. Hosted at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst, the ceremony remembered and celebrated the legacy of Simodejka, NAWCAD Lakehurst’s inaugural civilian director of logistics in 1997, who tragically passed away in a flight crash in 2000.

The award’s inception sought to posthumously commemorate logistics individuals or teams introducing groundbreaking methods that set industry standards. During the event, Stephen Cricchi, NAWCAD Executive Director, stressed the importance of Simodejka’s legacy, saying, “He embodied professionalism, technical excellence, mentorship and learning, and innovation.”

Capt. Will Hargreaves, Program Manager for the H-60 Multi-Mission Helicopters Program (PMA-299), and Jeff Pettigrew, Director of the Naval Air Warcraft Center Aircraft Division Logistics Integration Department, present the Michael G. Simodejka Award to Troy Seifert, PMA-299 Product Support Manager. Seifert is the 2023 Sustainment/Logistics Manager/Specialist of the Year. Credit: Public Affairs Officer Kathy Hieatt / U.S. Navy

This year’s winner, Seifert, who began his service in the U.S. Navy in 1984 and later in the U.S. Marine Corps, is a testament to that legacy. Following his military career, Seifert joined the Naval Air Systems Command in various capacities, eventually leading to his current role in PMA-299 in 2021.

The award recognized Seifert’s dedication to enhancing the readiness of the MH-60 fleet through critical thinking and problem-solving. But more than the professional achievements, Seifert emphasizes the importance of mentorship in logistics. “I see our role as PSM as providing guidance, training, and mentorship because [the next generation] are our future leaders in logistics,” Seifert remarked.

While individual accolades are significant, Seifert quickly diverts the praise to his H-60 team, attributing the team’s innovative thinking to their collective achievements. He expressed gratitude for the recognition but highlighted the team’s role, saying, “This award reflects our team’s successes!” and added, “I am most proud of our H-60 team and how we work together to support our H-60 sailor and fleet.”

Troy Seifert, Product Support Manager for the H-60 Multi-Mission Helicopters Program (PMA-299), speaks to his team after receiving the 2023 Michael G. Simodejka Sustainment/Logistics Manager/Specialist of the Year Award. He is joined by PMA-299 Program Manager Capt. Will Hargreaves and Jeff Pettigrew, Director of the Naval Air Warcraft Center Aircraft Division Logistics Integration Department. Credit: Public Affairs Officer Kathy Hieatt / U.S. Navy

PMA-299’s role is to offer comprehensive support globally for the MH-60R and MH-60S helicopters used by the U.S. Navy and its international counterparts. Seifert’s leadership shone exceptionally bright during challenging times of high staff turnover. Among his achievements were efficiently conducting 12 Readiness Control Boards, answering 167 Requests for Information from PMA-299 and other stakeholders, and regular meetings to ensure seamless operational capability.

Seifert and his team’s dedication have significantly contributed to the Naval Aviation Enterprise. Their unwavering commitment to ensuring the affordability, capability, and availability of the H-60 community globally stands out as an industry benchmark. Such consistent efforts from Seifert and other PSMs in maintaining and elevating naval aviation readiness have had a profound, positive influence on operational excellence.

Like this: Like Loading...