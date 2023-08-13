In the early hours of August 12th, a disturbing incident took place at the intersection of South Shangri La Drive and Great Mills Road. A carjacking involving a Chevrolet S10 truck unfolded, with a suspect wielding a handgun forcing the driver out of the vehicle.

Around 3 am, the victim, who remains unidentified, was stopped at the aforementioned intersection when a thin black male suspect approached the driver’s side window. The suspect, brandishing a handgun, tapped on the window and ordered the victim to exit the truck. Faced with the threat, the victim complied and was forcibly removed from the vehicle.

The suspect swiftly took control of the situation, opening the driver’s side door and pulling the victim out of the truck. Seizing the opportunity, the suspect then drove away in the stolen truck. The vehicle was last seen heading west on Great Mills Road before turning onto Midway Drive, leading into the Patuxent Homes neighborhood.

Later on, the victim managed to locate his truck abandoned on Yorktown Road. The truck was unoccupied, and the victim took the initiative to recover his vehicle. Subsequently, he contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report the incident. Law enforcement is actively pursuing leads to identify and locate the suspect responsible for the carjacking.

The St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers program has appealed to the public for any information related to the incident. Those with potential leads can contact the program’s hotline at 301-475-3333 or submit tips anonymously through text by sending a message to Crime Solvers at 274637. It is essential to include the code “Tip239” in the message to ensure proper categorization.

Crime Solvers emphasizes the confidentiality of the reporting process, ensuring tipsters that their identity will be protected. Incentivizing community cooperation, Crime Solvers has also announced the possibility of a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest in the case.

As the investigation unfolds, the community remains concerned about the safety of their neighborhood. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to pursuing all avenues in their investigation, aiming to swiftly apprehend the suspect and bring a sense of security back to the community.

