DAHLGREN, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) has announced plans to carry out range testing on August 16, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., potentially generating high levels of noise that could impact neighboring communities around Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. The testing will necessitate restrictions on access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as detailed in 33 CFR 334.230.

NSWCDD, responsible for delivering advanced warfare systems to safeguard the nation and overcome its adversaries, envisions creating, developing, and incorporating cutting-edge warfare technologies suited for the 21st-century landscape.

The testing schedule for the range is subject to frequent changes. Individuals seeking real-time updates on range operations and testing timetables can refer to the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656. Alternatively, they can access the Potomac River Test Range website.

Inquiries or the need for additional information can be directed to the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office. They can be reached via email at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or by phone at (540) 653-8154.

The impending range testing on August 16 poses the potential for elevated noise levels within the communities adjacent to Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. The NSWCDD’s role in supplying defense systems with the capability to protect the nation and thwart its adversaries underscores the importance of the upcoming range testing in evaluating the effectiveness of these technologies.

The range testing will temporarily restrict the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as outlined in 33 CFR 334.230. This measure aims to ensure the safety and security of personnel and watercraft navigating the area during the testing period. The NSWCDD’s commitment to both effective testing procedures and community welfare is evident in this proactive approach.

The dynamic nature of range schedules necessitates regular monitoring for any adjustments. Residents and concerned parties are encouraged to remain informed by utilizing the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing hotline or visiting the dedicated website for the most current information regarding operations and schedules.

For those who require further clarification or have specific inquiries, the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office stands ready to assist. Whether through email communication at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or by phone at (540) 653-8154, individuals can obtain the necessary information to navigate the upcoming range testing and its implications.

As the NSWCDD proceeds with its mission to provide state-of-the-art warfare systems tailored to contemporary challenges, the significance of thorough and well-executed range testing cannot be underestimated. The Naval Warfare Center demonstrates its commitment to excellence in defense technologies and community relations through effective communication and collaboration with the community.

