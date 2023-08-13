NEWBURG, Maryland — A fatal motor vehicle collision occurred on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at around 9:17 p.m. on United States Route 301 north of Maryland Route 234, prompting an extensive investigation by Maryland State Police.

John Milton Jones, 57, of Heathsville, VA, was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a Kia Rio driven by 68-year-old Stanley Chrusciel of Clinton, MD. Chrusciel slowed down in the first lane as he approached the left-turn lane for Maryland Route 234 when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Following the initial crash, Mr. Jones was thrown off his motorcycle and hit by two vehicles, failing to stop at the scene. Currently, investigators believe one of the hit-and-run vehicles to be a Jaguar, but they have yet to identify the model or the other car involved in the incident.

Despite the best efforts of first responders, the injuries sustained by Mr. Jones were too severe, and he was pronounced dead at the site of the collision.

In the aftermath of the tragic incident, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team has taken over the ongoing investigation. They are currently piecing together the events leading up to the collision and are trying to identify the drivers and vehicles that fled the scene after hitting Mr. Jones.

Maryland State Police urgently appeal to the public for assistance. They urge anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has any information about the unknown vehicles to come forward. Those with relevant information can contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at 301-392-1200. Alternatively, Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team is also available for contact at (301) 392-1231.

It’s essential to note that while charges might arise from this incident, all individuals are deemed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...