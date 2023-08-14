Officer Kalen Kerere Credit: La Plata Police Department, MD

LA PLATA, Charles County — Officer Kalen Kerere of the La Plata Police Department has been named the Officer of the Quarter, highlighting his exemplary service to the La Plata and Charles County community.

In a recent June 26, 2023 incident, Officer Kerere showcased his dedication and quick thinking during a potentially tragic event. At around 9:50 a.m., he was dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on the 9900 block of Charles Street. Charles County Sheriff’s Officer Cody Bottorf #737 arrived first, finding the vehicle’s only occupant unresponsive and not breathing. After removing the individual from the car, Officer Bottorf initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Officer Kerere, arriving shortly after, took over the life-saving efforts until La Plata Volunteer Fire Department members could intervene and continue medical care.

An investigation later revealed the driver had experienced a medical event while on the road, leading to the accident. Thanks to the timely actions of Officer Kerere and Officer Bottorf, the victim was provided an optimal chance of survival. The individual was later reported to be on a steady path to recovery at a local hospital.

In another display of Officer Kerere’s commitment to duty, on May 21, 2023, he and Police Officer First Class Logan Warren responded to a call at around 10:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Piney Branch Way. The call concerned a domestic-related disturbance. Upon arrival, the officers identified an individual seated in a car matching the provided description. This intoxicated and notably uncooperative individual resisted the officers’ attempt at detention. This resistance culminated in a brief physical altercation. A subsequent search uncovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun in the individual’s pocket. He was then transferred to the Charles County Detention Center. By July 7, 2023, a grand jury had indicted him on several counts, including possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

Moreover, Officer Kerere made headlines again with a significant narcotics seizure during a routine car stop on June 5, 2023.

These incidents collectively underscore the reasons for Officer Kerere’s recognition as Officer of the Quarter. La Plata police officers are known for their tireless service, keeping the city’s streets safe day and night. Officer Kerere’s actions exemplify this dedication and remind the community of the crucial role law enforcement plays every day.

The La Plata community and the Police Department join together in congratulating Officer Kerere on his well-deserved honor and express their gratitude for his unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of its residents.

