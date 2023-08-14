In a shocking incident in Brandywine, a lone male suspect brandished a firearm and stole a motorcycle from a resident in the 3300 block of Malcolm Road on August 4th at 4:22 p.m. Despite a prompt response and search by local officers, the suspect managed to flee and remains at large.

The victim was in the backyard working on his motorcycle when the suspect approached him, pulled a mask over his face, and threatened him with a firearm. The assailant then took off on the stolen motorcycle, heading toward nearby power lines.

Local law enforcement canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing, and officers are pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the perpetrator.

The Charles County police department is appealing to the public for information and has asked anyone with knowledge of the case to call PFC Levy at 301-609-3282 ext. 0682. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or via the P3Intel mobile app.

To encourage the public’s participation, Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The Brandywine motorbike theft underscores the ongoing challenges in fighting crime and the importance of public participation in supporting law enforcement. As the search for the suspect continues, the community’s eyes and ears could prove essential in bringing the thief to justice.

