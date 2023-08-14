August 2023 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – Chesapeake Beach is gearing up for a flavorful experience. On September 9, the town will bring the richness of Twin Beaches’ culinary culture to the forefront through the 2023 “Taste the Beaches” event at Abner’s Crab House from 12 – 5 PM.

The much-anticipated festival, an annual affair now in its 7th year, will be a feast for the taste buds and an occasion to engage with the community and its many initiatives. Held at Abner’s Crab House, owned by the local entrepreneur Bobby Abner, the festival is set against the scenic waterfront, offering attendees a chance to relish the Twin Beaches’ essence.

The Town of Chesapeake Beach proudly sponsors the event, presenting tastings from diverse local restaurants. A highlight of the event will be the fresh-shucked oysters provided by Abner’s Crab House, available while stock lasts. But the offerings don’t stop there. Attendees can indulge in various food, beer, wine, and desserts available for purchase.

Beyond the culinary delights, the festival is crafted to cater to all community members. Music will create a lively atmosphere, while various children’s activities will keep the young entertained. The Phillips Wharf Environmental Center Fishmobile will provide fun and educational interactive experiences. Shopping enthusiasts can explore offerings from local vendors, ensuring something for everyone.

Larry Jaworski, Town of Chesapeake Beach Council Vice President and Chairman of the Town’s Economic Development Committee leads the organization of this annual affair. Jaworski is a passionate advocate for Twin Beach businesses and ensures the event serves as a platform for them to shine. In his words, “Our Town’s Economic Development Committee invites everyone to join us at the 7th annual Taste the Beaches event. The mission of Taste the Beaches is to highlight our local businesses and acknowledge how integral our businesses are to our community. The Town Council joins me in looking forward to spending time with residents and guests of the Twin Beaches in our continued support of the Twin Beaches business community.”

Furthermore, the event offers a chance for the community to come together and engage in various governmental activities. Notable committees, including the Chesapeake Beach Oyster Cultivation Society (CBOCS), Chesapeake Beach Green Team, Twin Beach Opioid Abuse Awareness Coalition, Coastal Resiliency Steering Committee, and the Walkable Community Advisory Group, will be present for engagement.

All are encouraged to mark their attendance on the Facebook Event page and stay updated with event news by following the official page.

As Chesapeake Beach prepares for this grand event, the community eagerly awaits what promises to be a memorable day celebrating its unique culture and flavors.

Like this: Like Loading...