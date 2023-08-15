Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 pm, then a chance of showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 67. East wind around 6 mph, becoming west in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts are less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

