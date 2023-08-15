CLINTON – The Homicide Unit of the Prince George’s County Police Department is in the midst of an investigation following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy early Saturday morning. Robert Isiah Walker of Clinton was found dead at a local business.

On August 12, 2023, at around 2:40 am, officers were dispatched to a gas station located in the 9800 block of Piscataway Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, Walker was found inside the business, suffering from a gunshot wound(s). He was declared deceased at the scene.

As of now, investigators are concentrating on uncovering the circumstances of the shooting and identifying the suspects involved. Detectives are inclined to believe this was not a random crime, indicating the possibility of a targeted attack.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is urging anyone with information about this case to come forward. Individuals with insights or leads are asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. The department also accepts tips through Crime Solvers, a service allowing citizens to contribute information anonymously.

Those who wish to utilize Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or visit the website at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Additionally, tips can be submitted via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, available for download in both the Apple Store and Google Play. Instructions are to refer to case number 23-0047289.

In a concerted effort to motivate community cooperation, a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

The tragic loss of Robert Isiah Walker adds to a growing list of concerns about safety and crime in the area. The investigation continues, with authorities working to unearth details about the incident. The community at large is advised to remain cautious and report any relevant information that might aid the investigation.

