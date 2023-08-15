Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 pm, then a chance of showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 68. East wind around 7 mph, becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

