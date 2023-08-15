In the scorching heat of August, fishing enthusiasts find abundant fish in the bay, rivers, and creeks. Spanish mackerel, bluefish, cobia, redfish, speckled trout, and spot are in continuous supply, with particular behavior patterns emerging among different species.

Tropical Fish Respond to Heat:

The hot, salty waters are proving to be a boon for tropical fish in the area, fostering increased activity in various species. Redfish, for example, are thriving in the heat and are keen to eat anything, whether in murky or clear water. The abundance of fish offers anglers an exciting time to explore the water and catch their favorites.

Specks are there for the casting. Plenty of Spot in the Patuxent. Great eating size! They are getting bigger! Excellent Bluefish. Filling the Fish Box! Capt. Bernie Shea out of Solomon’s has blues and mackerel daily in the Cedar Point, Targets area. His buddy Russ proves the point. Dave with speckled trout from the shallows north of Cove Point, where specks and slot reds were mixed in good numbers. Johnny Caldwell landed this 36 inch Cobia at Target Ship on Saturday. Quickly released. Ken Lamb with a 63 inch, 50 pound Cobia that found its way into a pound net near the mouth of Smith Creek in the Potomac last Saturday.

Challenges of Mid-Day Fishing:

However, fishing in the scorching mid-day brings its challenges. Rockfish and white perch seek the cool daybreak and clean water to bite. During the intense midday heat, these fish can often be found sulking in deep waters, waiting for an excellent running tide of clear water to spur feeding activity.

Sea nettles (Chrysaora chesapeakei), also known as jellyfish to non-natives, can further hinder fishing. The nettles have been reported to be incredibly thick this year, causing obstructions to lures during casting.

Promising Evening Ventures:

Evening outings are yielding more promising results. Temperatures dropping from the high of 91º to 86º create more favorable conditions. Puppy drums, for example, are eager to hit lures, as experienced by one local angler who caught about nine in an outing, including one 14-inch long fish.

However, conditions can still be unpredictable. As noted by the angler, even under the right circumstances, hefty fish may get off the hook right at the boat. Timing and tide movement can play crucial roles in a successful catch, particularly for perch prefer cooler, clear water and shade.

Opportunities in Smaller Creeks:

Fishing in smaller creeks with only small openings to the river has been described as less fruitful. River and big creek fishing are said to be much better. Conditions are expected to improve further for excellent perch hunting at daybreak.

Fall Approaches with Optimism:

As fall approaches, the prospects for perch and rockfish fishing look excellent. October is anticipated to bring rejuvenation to all species, leading to a fishing season full of potential.

There are reportedly pockets of speckled trout and slot reds lurking everywhere. Additionally, it’s been a banner year for spot fish, and they will begin migrating to the ocean in mid-October. Anglers have around 60 days to fill their freezers and take advantage of this thriving summer season.

Conclusion:

The hot summer months have brought an array of fishing opportunities and challenges. From the thriving activity of tropical fish to the nuisances of jellyfish, the fishing season is in full swing. With fall on the horizon, the upcoming months look promising for anglers seeking a plentiful catch.

Ken Lamb of the St. Mary’s Tacklebox provided information for the fishing report.

Like this: Like Loading...