The Blue Crabs baseball team won a landmark against the Spire City Ghost Hounds, marking their 1,000th win as a franchise. This achievement places the Blue Crabs as just the sixth team in Atlantic League history to cross the four-digit mark in victories.

Facing the Ghost Hounds for only the second series between the two in-state rivals, Southern Maryland’s Blue Crabs secured a comfortable lead early in the game. Starter Zac Rosscup walked in the first run, and Isaias Quiroz extended the lead to 3-0, following a hit into right field.

Pitcher Liam O’Sullivan played a pivotal role for the Blue Crabs, holding a steady defense with five consecutive zeros. O’Sullivan conceded only one run in the sixth inning when Kole Cottam scored with a ground ball to third, leaving the Blue Crabs in the lead, 3-1.

In the seventh inning, the Crabs found some breathing room. Crosby notched another RBI with a single to right, and his effort to reach third base resulted in an RBI for Philip Caulfield. The lead was extended further when Jack Sundberg hit his eighth home run of the year, sending the ball 429 feet. By the ninth inning, the Blue Crabs were ahead by five runs.

Raudy Read’s home run added excitement to the game, but the fly ball to left, caught by Jimmy Kerrigan, sealed the historic win, marking the Blue Crabs’ 1,000th victory as a franchise.

Reflecting on the journey, the Blue Crabs’ first game as a franchise was played on May 2nd, 2008, against the Lancaster Barnstormers. The team, led by Butch Hobson, managed a comeback victory from a 2-0 trail, winning 3-2.

Looking ahead, the Blue Crabs will again be playing host to the Spire City Ghost Hounds. Pitcher Tony Dibrell, known for his stellar performance against the Long Island Ducks, is expected to toe the slab for the Crabs. Fans are encouraged to attend the next game, which features a special “Bark in the Park” event, allowing spectators to bring their furry friends and cheer on the Blue Crabs.

This milestone win underscores the consistent performance and resilience of the Blue Crabs over the years. As the team prepares for its next matchup, fans and players celebrate this historic achievement and look forward to future successes.

