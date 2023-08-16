PRINCE FREDERICK, MD, August 15, 2023 — Calvert Hospice, a branch of Hospice of the Chesapeake, has been distinguished as the sole recipient of the 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award in Maryland. HEALTHCAREfirst, a foremost provider of cutting-edge analytics for hospice organizations, presents this accolade.

The award is part of an annual review recognizing excellence in hospice care. Agencies that demonstrate consistent positive patient and caregiver experiences and high-quality care are acknowledged as the top performers. The evaluation analyzes the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) survey, focusing on satisfaction and quality measures.

Eligibility for the Hospice CAHPS Honors Award requires the hospice agency to score above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on the Hospice CAHPS Willingness to Recommend question. Upon meeting this criterion, performance is assessed through a comprehensive set of 23 additional quality indicator measures. These results are compared on a question-by-question basis to a national performance score gathered from all partnering hospices in HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database. Hospices above the national performance score on 100% of the evaluated 24 questions earn special recognition, Honors Elite.

Ronda Howard, Vice President of Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst reflected on the history and importance of the awards. “We began our Annual Hospice Honors Award program more than 10 years ago to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way in providing and demonstrating quality patient care,” she said. “We congratulate Hospice of the Chesapeake on their Calvert County team’s recognition and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us in helping drive success for their agency.”

Calvert Hospice’s achievement acknowledges its unwavering commitment to high-quality care. Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Mike Brady expressed that earning the Honors Elite Award is a testament to the nonprofit’s mission of providing care during illness and loss. He stated, “This is a special and heartfelt recognition of the dedication of our clinical team members and their ongoing focus on the quality of care for patients and their families.”

Hospice of the Chesapeake, headquartered in Pasadena, Maryland, and serving local offices in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties, is the largest independent nonprofit hospice in the state. It offers a range of hospice, supportive, and grief care services.

This recent achievement by Calvert Hospice strengthens Maryland’s position in hospice care. The accolade recognizes the continuous efforts and the patient-centered approach that makes this organization a benchmark in healthcare services.

Like this: Like Loading...