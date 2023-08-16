LEONARDTOWN, MD – As part of her “Take a Look with Brooke Tour,” Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman visited the St. Mary’s County Health Hub on Monday, August 14, 2023. The tour, coordinated by the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce, focuses on community revitalization efforts across Maryland. Comptroller Lierman engages local leaders to showcase innovative strategies to enhance living standards.

The visit to the Health Hub was hosted by the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and gathered community and business leaders to discuss the Lexington Park area’s revitalization. A tour of the facility provided insights into services, such as behavioral health screening, crisis counseling, substance use treatment and recovery programs, financial literacy education, and primary care medical services.

Credit: St. Mary’s County Health Department

Among the notable individuals present were Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer; Dr. Christine Bergmark, CEO/President of the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce; County Commissioner Scott Ostrow; representatives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office; PNC Bank, which donated the facility; WellCheck, a technology firm behind the Health Hub’s digital infrastructure; and St. Mary’s County Government, which supported renovations for its current healthcare use.

“Our health department team welcomed the opportunity to meet Comptroller Lierman and highlight the services and partnerships of the Health Hub,” said Dr. Brewster. “Health and wellness significantly impact the workforce and our economy. We need to optimize health to advance wealth in our community.”

Dr. Christine Bergmark, expressing her honor in coordinating Comptroller Lierman’s first official visit to St. Mary’s, said, “We showcased just a few of the wonderful things our county has to offer in this brief tour, with a promise to include many others in the future.”

Credit: St. Mary’s County Health Department

The tour’s emphasis on community engagement aligns with Lierman’s focus on statewide revitalization efforts. Key stakeholders hope the tour will lead to further collaboration and support, enhancing the broader community’s living standards and well-being.

The St. Mary’s County Health Hub represents a concerted effort between various organizations to provide comprehensive services to the local community. It exemplifies innovative collaboration between governmental bodies, private companies, and community leaders to address urgent health and societal needs.

The visit by Comptroller Lierman serves as an acknowledgment of these efforts and a call to other counties to follow suit in embracing innovative strategies for revitalization and community growth.

For more information about the St. Mary’s County Health Hub and the range of services it provides, visit smchd.org/hub.

