A local man from Waldorf, Maryland, discovered he was the lucky winner of the $840,000 Multi-Match jackpot, much to his disbelief and the delight of his encouraging wife. The winning numbers were drawn on Thursday, Aug. 10, and news of the jackpot winner being sold at Moreland’s Country Store at 14950 Woodville Road quickly spread among Lottery enthusiasts in the area.

The winner, a regular Mega Millions and Powerball player decided to try his luck with the Multi-Match ticket on a whim. “I play regularly, but I don’t play Mutli-Match regularly. Usually, I play Mega Millions and Powerball,” he stated.

The man’s wife, aware that her husband typically played Powerball and Mega Millions, urged him to check his ticket after hearing that the big Multi-Match ticket had been sold nearby. He assured her he had played for the recent drawing but didn’t have the ticket. “I left it in my truck, and my wife said, ‘You should check it,'” he recalled on Aug. 15 while claiming the prize. However, it was not until Saturday, Aug. 12, that he finally heeded her advice.

Despite having his wife’s urging in mind, he initially delayed checking the ticket and instead ran an errand. After returning home and still postponing the verification, he eventually decided to look at the ticket in his truck. Doubtful about his prospects, he compared the numbers on his ticket with the winning ones on his phone, only to be shocked when they matched.

“I can tell you, but you wouldn’t believe me,” he told his wife, showing her the ticket and the winning numbers. Together, they kept the win a secret, except a financial and tax advisor, and spent Sunday reflecting on the magnitude of the prize.

The couple anticipates that the windfall will ease their planned Christmas Pacific island trip and make “living life a little bit easier.” With four sons ranging from early teens to 20s, the winner humorously noted, “They eat me out of house and home.”

As for Moreland’s Country Store, the selling location of the Multi-Match jackpot ticket worth less than $1 million, they receive a bonus of $1,000.

The winner, displaying an optimistic spirit, plans to continue playing the Lottery, believing that another stroke of luck might just be around the corner.

