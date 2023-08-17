ANNAPOLIS, MD – In a significant move towards technology enhancement within state government, Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced on Tuesday the creation of several pivotal technology roles within the Maryland Department of Information Technology. These new positions aim to propel the state to the forefront of technological innovation and accessibility.

The newly created roles include the state’s first-ever chief technology officer, chief digital experience officer, AI advisor, and director of accessibility.

Governor Moore emphasized the importance of these additions, stating, “The Moore-Miller administration is committed to providing reliable, secure, and accessible IT infrastructure for all Marylanders. We are moving quickly, not only to modernize operations but to bring Maryland to the forefront of cutting-edge and emergent technology in better service of our state.”

The Maryland Department of Information Technology (DoIT), led by Secretary Katie Savage, offers vital technological solutions for the executive branch, state agencies, and coordinating offices. It spearheads the state’s IT and telecommunications strategic direction, fostering inter-agency collaboration and promoting best practices.

Under Savage’s guidance, the department’s new roles will focus on essential areas, including IT, AI, cybersecurity, and accessibility:

Senior Advisor for Responsible Artificial Intelligence Nishant Shah : Charged overseeing Maryland’s AI strategy, including ethical guidelines, business pilots, and federal coordination.

: Charged overseeing Maryland’s AI strategy, including ethical guidelines, business pilots, and federal coordination. Chief Technology Officer Michele Thomas : Tasked with working with other state IT leaders to enhance agency IT experiences.

: Tasked with working with other state IT leaders to enhance agency IT experiences. State Chief Information Security Officer Greg Rogers : Will head the Office of Security Management, focusing on the state’s cybersecurity strategy.

: Will head the Office of Security Management, focusing on the state’s cybersecurity strategy. Chief Digital Experience Officer Marcy Jacobs : Will manage the newly-created Office of Digital Experience to refine the usability and accessibility of all state digital platforms.

: Will manage the newly-created Office of Digital Experience to refine the usability and accessibility of all state digital platforms. Director of Accessibility Andrew Drummond: Responsible for ensuring technology products meet non-visual accessibility compliance standards in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Disabilities.

Maryland’s DoIT aims to balance emerging technologies’ opportunities while managing potential risks and safeguarding civil rights.

“We have assembled a team that will bring the department up to speed and into the future,” stated Secretary Savage, who emphasized the potential positive influence of AI technologies on diverse aspects of daily life.

The Moore-Miller administration has partnered with the Tech Talent Project, a nonprofit organization that aims to help governments recruit modern technical leaders.

Tech Talent Project’s Vice President of Partnerships, Cass Madison, expressed excitement about the collaboration, saying, “It’s an honor to help build a team of innovative, human-centered technology leaders ready to roll up their sleeves and make a difference for the people of Maryland. I can’t wait to see what they accomplish together.”

The initiative marks a new era for IT in Maryland, symbolizing the state’s commitment to leveraging technological advancements for more efficient public service.

Like this: Like Loading...