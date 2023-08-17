LEONARDTOWN, MD – In its August 16, 2023 meeting, the St. Mary’s County Board of Education made significant administrative appointments, strengthening the educational system and fiscal support structure. Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announced these key appointments, which are set to become effective on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Ms. Corrine Marino has been appointed as the Career Counseling Program Coordinator in the Department of Student Services, a 12-month position. Holding a Master’s Degree from George Mason University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Concordia College, Ms. Marino’s education underscores her preparedness for this critical role. She serves as a School Counselor at Leonardtown High School, providing an essential foundation for her new responsibilities in career counseling.

On the financial front, the Board has appointed Ms. Leyla Mele as the Coordinator of Fiscal Support, also a 12-month position, within the Department of Fiscal Services. Ms. Mele’s academic background includes a Bachelor’s Degree from Liberty University. Her current role as an Accountant in the Department of Fiscal Services demonstrates her proven experience in managing financial matters, positioning her well for her new role.

The appointments of Ms. Marino and Ms. Mele add value to their respective fields within the St. Mary’s educational system. As the Career Counseling Program Coordinator, Ms. Marino will guide students toward fulfilling and successful career paths. Her strong counseling background and affiliation with Leonardtown High School can be seen as a beneficial synergy in her new role.

Ms. Mele, as Coordinator of Fiscal Support, will oversee financial operations within the Department of Fiscal Services. Her accounting skills and familiarity with the fiscal department signify her readiness for this new administrative position. Her experience and qualifications are anticipated to enhance fiscal efficiency and management within the school system.

The new appointments will bring innovation, efficiency, and stability to the St. Mary’s education system’s administrative structure. The Board of Education, under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. J. Scott Smith, is actively engaging in strengthening the system’s essential functions, reflecting its commitment to both educational excellence and responsible fiscal management.

Ms. Marino and Ms. Mele will assume their new responsibilities on August 21, signaling the beginning of an essential phase in St. Mary’s County’s pursuit of educational and fiscal excellence.

