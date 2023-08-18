Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) is proud to announce Maryland Dove will be sailing to Crisfield, Md, and Cambridge, Md in September 2023, thanks to a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority. For information and full schedule, visit www.HSMCdigshistory.org.

Historic St. Mary’s City’s floating ambassador, the Maryland Dove, is set to sail to Crisfield and Cambridge in September 2023 for free public tours, thanks to Maryland Heritage Areas Authority funding. The wooden ship, a prominent exhibit at Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC), is a design based on the original Dove, which reached American shores with the passenger ship Ark in 1634.

The public will be granted free access to the deck tours at both stops. HSMC Director of Education, Peter Friesen, expressed excitement about the outreach, saying, “We look forward to partnering with fellow heritage areas to help connect the traveling exhibit with communities further away than our typical audience.”

The ship’s itinerary begins with an arrival in Crisfield around 2 p.m. on September 1, coinciding with the city’s annual National Hard Crab Derby. The free deck tours will be available at Somers Cove Marina, 715 Broadway, Crisfield, Maryland, renowned as “The Crab Capital of the World.” Visitors can explore the ship from September 1 to 3 during specific hours.

After departing Crisfield, Maryland Dove will head to Cambridge, known for its maritime heritage, arriving around 5 p.m. on September 6. Docking at Long Wharf, 2 Yacht Club Drive, Cambridge, Maryland, the ship will be accessible to the public from September 7 to 9.

Emphasizing the regional waterways, pre-colonial heritage, and multicultural interactions, the Maryland Dove and its dockside exhibits provoke conversation about its complex history. The ship stands as a symbol of colonization and its impacts on the land’s indigenous inhabitants.

Following the tour, Maryland Dove will return to its home port at Historic St. Mary’s City on September 12, where tours will continue as part of the museum’s general admission.

The project was financed with State funds from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, an agency of the State of Maryland. The Historic St. Mary’s City Foundation provided additional funds for the tour. The views and content of the project do not necessarily reflect the policies of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.

Those interested in the full schedule of port visits can find more information at www.HSMCdigsHistory.org.

Like this: Like Loading...