Rachel Sherman, DNP, CRNP, FNP-BC, ACHPN, Director of Nursing and Clinical Advocacy

(PASADENA, MD, Aug 17, 2023) — Hospice of the Chesapeake, Maryland’s largest independent, not-for-profit hospice, has named Rachel Sherman, DNP, CRNP, FNP-BC, ACHPN, to the new Director of Nursing and Clinical Advocacy position.

Sherman will guide Hospice of the Chesapeake’s 200+ nursing team, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and certified nursing assistants. In her new role, she will advocate externally for improving illness care in the community and seek to foster partnerships with local healthcare organizations and education institutions.

Sherman’s appointment comes as part of her extensive experience in healthcare and her reputation as a community advocate. Before joining Hospice of the Chesapeake, she was the Director of Medical Services and a supportive care nurse practitioner within the organization.

She has a 10-year history of working in patient care roles at various institutions, including launching her Maryland Concierge Primary Care practice. Sherman has supported organizations such as Palliative Medicine of Southern Maryland, Optum-United Healthcare, GWU Medical Faculty Associates, Sibley Memorial Hospital, Hospice of Charles County, and George Washington University Hospital.

Sherman’s focus on nursing education and innovation will be at the forefront of her new role. She will aim to keep pace with the ever-changing landscape of nursing, hospice, and palliative care.

“We are honored that Dr. Sherman has accepted this new role, and we greatly value her focus on innovation as well as her tremendous experience in the nursing discipline and look forward to her strong advocacy for the community,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marny Fetzer.

In addition to her clinical dedication, Sherman is recognized as a co-founder of We the People of PG County, a grassroots organization addressing discriminatory and substandard business practices in Prince George’s County.

Sherman holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Trinity Washington University, a Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Frontier Nursing University.

“I am excited to join Dr. Fetzer and the Hospice of the Chesapeake leadership team in focusing on how we can continue to support those in our community living with advanced illness,” Sherman stated.

Hospice of the Chesapeake’s commitment to supportive and hospice care spans Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties. Sherman’s appointment underscores the organization’s dedication to strengthening community healthcare ties and prioritizing innovation in nursing education.

