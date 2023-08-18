(Waldorf, MD) – In a decisive match that culminated the year’s final series, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs obliterated the Spire City Ghost Hounds, winning 12-1. The victory secured the series win and ensured that the Blue Crabs remained in first place in the North Division.

Thursday’s game started strongly for the Blue Crabs as they quickly asserted dominance over the Ghost Hounds. During the first inning, a two-out rally led to Alex Crosby singling into the center, allowing Khalil Lee to score from second. This early momentum continued in the second inning, with Jack Sundberg hitting an RBI double and Braxton Lee securing an RBI on a ground out. By the bottom of the fourth, the Crabs had extended their lead to 7-0.

While the Ghost Hounds managed to scratch one run in the top of the fifth, it was far from enough to threaten the Blue Crabs’ massive lead. Starting pitcher Ian Kahaloa delivered an impressive performance, going seven innings and striking out 10 batters. With 10 different hitters contributing a base hit and the pitching staff amassing 14 strikeouts, Southern Maryland completed a thorough team blowout victory.

The remarkable triumph over Spire City puts the Blue Crabs in an advantageous position as they head into the weekend series against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Both teams are tied for first in the ALPB North Division, setting up a tantalizing competition. The first pitch is set for 6:35 PM on Friday, and tickets are still available for fans eager to catch the action in person. Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so by clicking the link, and the game will also be live-streamed by FloBaseball.

The Blue Crabs’ dominant win reflects their consistent performance this season and keeps their hopes alive for continued success in the North Division. With strong hitting, pitching, and overall team cohesion, they proved too much for the Ghost Hounds to handle. The upcoming series against the Lancaster Barnstormers promises to be an exciting showdown as both teams vie for the top spot in the division.

