Hunter Lee Kirby, 26, of Prince Frederick, Maryland Credit: Maryland Sate Police

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Hunter Lee Kirby, 26, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was arrested by Maryland State Police on Thursday for possessing and distributing child pornography following an investigation by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Kirby is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography. He was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and is held without bond.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated the investigation into the online possession of child pornography starting in July 2023. Around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, state police served a search warrant at Kirby’s residence. The arrest occurred approximately one hour later at a nearby location.

A preliminary forensic review of Kirby’s electronic devices uncovered multiple child pornography files. The evidence developed led to the charges against him.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes a combined law enforcement effort from various police departments across Maryland. The task force aims to identify those involved in child pornography and related crimes victimizing children. This effort’s funding is partly provided by grants from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The arrest of Kirby exemplifies the continuous effort by the state to curb child exploitation and underscores the importance of interagency collaboration in tackling such heinous crimes. The Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force works with federal and local law enforcement agencies to bring offenders to justice.

The case is one of many being pursued by law enforcement nationwide as they strive to safeguard children from online exploitation. It highlights the essential role of specialized task forces, technological tools, and cooperation between various branches of law enforcement in addressing the evolving threats to children in the digital age.

As the prosecution of Kirby moves forward, his arrest brings attention to the ongoing battle against child pornography and the need for vigilant law enforcement and community awareness. The Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will continue its dedication to identifying and prosecuting those involved in these appalling crimes.

