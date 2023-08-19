Music enthusiasts in Valley Lee have a reason to celebrate as the upcoming 2023-24 season of Music from Poplar Hill is officially announced. Tickets will go on sale September 1, and the series of concerts will take place on Friday evenings at 7:30 in the historic St. George’s Episcopal Church in Valley Lee, located just 15 minutes from Leonardtown. More information on tickets can be found at www.musicfrompoplarhill.org.

OCTOBER 6: The season will kick off with a remarkable performance by David Hardy, the first cellist of the National Symphony, and Lisa Emenheiser, the National Symphony’s resident pianist. Both musicians are highly respected in the Washington, DC area, and have garnered accolades as chamber musicians. They will come together to perform an evening filled with virtuoso works for cello and piano by renowned composers like Rachmaninoff, Beethoven, and Barber.

NOVEMBER 17: Steve Washington, an internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist known for his elegant and polished performances, will grace the stage on November 17. Joined by his trio of artist-colleagues, Washington will offer an evening of stunning music, featuring standards by Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Billy Eckstine, and Joe Williams. The performance has been described as “…personally and beautifully interpreted…. brimming with honest feeling and passion, a truly mesmerizing experience,” by All About Jazz (Jim Olin).

MARCH 15: The season will also showcase a special performance by Dong Xi (“East West”), a unique musical collaboration between renowned Chinese dulcimer artist Chao Tian and world percussionist Tom Teasley. Dong Xi’s improvisational style creates an engaging musical dialogue between Eastern and Western traditions. Recognized for their excellence, Dong Xi received the WAMMIE Award for Best World Music Artist/Group 2020, and they were nominees for Outstanding Sound Design of the 2020 Helen Hayes Award.

The concerts will be held at St. George’s Episcopal Church, an iconic venue that provides an intimate setting, enhancing the audience’s experience. Music from Poplar Hill has a reputation for bringing together talented artists and diverse genres, and this season promises to continue that tradition.

With a mix of classical, jazz, and world music, the upcoming season represents an opportunity for music lovers of all kinds to enjoy performances by esteemed artists in a beautiful and historic location. Community members and visitors alike are encouraged to mark their calendars and watch for updates, as tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

