(WALDORF, MD) – In a suspenseful game with fans on the edge of their seats at Regency Furniture Stadium, the Lancaster Barnstormers emerged victorious over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, winning 10-7 on Sunday, August 20th.

The Barnstormers began with a promising start, scoring one run in both the first and second innings against Blue Crabs starter Liam O’Sullivan. This early lead was challenged in the bottom of the third when Braxton Lee hit a home run over the left field wall, scoring three runs and keeping the Blue Crabs in contention.

Lancaster responded swiftly after Lee’s home run, with the visiting team scoring five runs in an explosive inning. This rally was highlighted by Andretty Cordero’s single to right field, plating Yeison Coca and allowing the Barnstormers to regain their lead.

Throughout the game, the Blue Crabs’ offense fought valiantly, but every time they scored, the Barnstormers responded with runs of their own. The final inning saw a glimmer of hope for the Blue Crabs, with a home run from Jimmy Kerrigan and runners on first and third. Unfortunately for the home team, a subsequent double play stifled their momentum, and the Barnstormers secured the series win with a 10-7 final score.

This win puts the Blue Crabs one game out of first place in the second half, trailing the Barnstormers. Holding a 21-17 record, the Blue Crabs are looking forward to three more games against the Staten Island FerryHawks, a team they are currently tied with for second place. The series’ first game is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:35 PM, with Tony Dibrell set to start.

Sunday’s game was an emblematic culmination of a series marked by nail-biting finishes and thrilling plays. The series’ first two games also went down to the final inning, setting the stage for a captivating ending in Waldorf. Fans of both teams were treated to an engaging and memorable series that lived up to expectations.

The Blue Crabs will aim to rebound from this series loss and push firmly in their upcoming games against the FerryHawks. With the competition in the league heating, every game counts, and the fans can expect more exciting baseball as the season progresses.

