BOWIE, MD – In a thrilling 13-inning game on Saturday, the Bowie Baysox triumphed over the Altoona Curve, 7-6, with a two-run home run by Greg Cullen, capping off an intense back-and-forth battle.

The Baysox faced deficits twice down to their final at-bat but rallied both times. They had to come from behind after an early solo home run from Altoona’s Jackson Glenn and later, after a ninth-inning three-run home run by Chavez Young that handed Altoona a short-lived 4-3 lead.

John Means, a rehabbing left-hander for Bowie, was pitched against Glenn, allowing only the lone run in his four-inning effort and collecting four strikeouts without a single walk. He also gave up just two hits on 57 pitches.

Bowie’s early response included a single by Max Wagner, tripled home by Jackson Holliday, and a two-run homer by Billy Cook, giving them a 3-1 lead. They held that two-run lead until the ninth inning, thanks to exceptional work by various pitchers, including right-handers Houston Roth and Keagen Gillies and southpaw Ryan Hennan.

Down to their final three outs in the ninth, the Baysox found hope in Silas Ardoin’s first Double-A home run. His game-tying solo shot evened the score at four. After a standoff through the tenth, eleventh, and twelfth innings, Ardoin again ignited Bowie’s offense with a crucial double, paving the way for Cullen’s decisive home run off Altoona’s Oliver Garcia (L, 6-3).

The Baysox’s bullpen, featuring Dan Hammer and Ignacio Feliz, also played a vital role, particularly in Feliz’s handling of Joe Perez’s go-ahead two-run shot for Altoona in the thirteenth.

The victory improves Bowie’s record to 56-58 overall, with a 25-20 standing in the second half, placing them just one game out of a playoff spot in the Southwest division’s second-half standings. The Baysox will enjoy a rest day on Monday before embarking on a 12-game road trip, opening with a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves.

The win also adds to Bowie’s success streak, as they clinched back-to-back walk-off wins on Saturday and Sunday for the second time this season. Sunday’s win marked Bowie’s eighth walk-off win of 2023 and sealed their third consecutive series victory.

Fans and followers of the Baysox are looking forward to the next game, set for 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday at UPMC Park, as the team continues to demonstrate resilience and determination in a thrilling season.

