Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 6 mph becoming east in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

David M. Higgins II is an award-winning journalist passionate about uncovering the truth and telling compelling stories. Born in Baltimore and raised in Southern Maryland, he has lived in several East...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply