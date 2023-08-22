HUGHESVILLE, Md. – Pets In Need In Southern Maryland, a 501(c)3 non-profit animal rescue organization, has announced that all shelters and rescues in the area are at total capacity, prompting an urgent call for adoptions. The announcement collaborates with the Charles County Animal Care Center (CCACC), formerly the Tri-County Animal Shelter.

The rescue partners’ critical situation affects various breeds, including “Rescue Only” dogs, such as pit bulls and other bully breeds, that are not directly adopted out to the public. Instead, these breeds rely on approved Rescue Partners for public adoptions.

All dogs available for adoption will be fully vetted, altered, and microchipped as part of the paid adoption fee. The call for help comes as many dogs, including puppies, risk being euthanized for space in crowded shelters.

Among the dogs in need are:

Bella, a brown female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) and Caine Corso mix, approximately three years and 1-month-old, weighing about 79 lbs.

a brown female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) and Caine Corso mix, approximately three years and 1-month-old, weighing about 79 lbs. Mater , a brown and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, approximately three years old, weighing about 68.3 lbs.

, a brown and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, approximately three years old, weighing about 68.3 lbs. Rico , a blue and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, approximately 1-year-old, weighing about 50.4 lbs.

, a blue and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, approximately 1-year-old, weighing about 50.4 lbs. Ruby, a red and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, approximately 2 years old, weighing about 53.3 lbs.

None of these dogs have been spayed or neutered.

Interested parties looking to adopt or meet any of these or other dogs at the shelter can email Pets In Need at PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com.

For additional information, please contact the Charles County Animal Care Center at:

Address: 6707 Animal Shelter Road, Hughesville, MD 20637

Phone: 301-932-1713

Email: animalshelter@charlescounty.org

The cooperation between Pets In Need In Southern Maryland and the Charles County Animal Care Center highlights a significant concern for animal welfare in the region. This urgent call to action is not only a plea for compassion but a vital need to help the local shelters in providing a safe environment for the animals they house. By adopting a pet, individuals can make a tangible difference in the lives of these animals and alleviate the burden on overwhelmed shelters.

