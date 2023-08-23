ERIE, PA – The Bowie Baysox triumphed over the Erie SeaWolves 5-0 in the first game of their six-game series, marking their eighth shutout win of the season. This victory was a promising start to the team’s twelve-game road trip.

Connor Gillispie was the show’s star, delivering five strong innings to open the night, and relievers Kade Strowd and Conner Loeprich maintained the momentum, holding the back four innings without a hitch.

The Baysox didn’t waste time, seizing an early 1-0 lead against Erie starter Ty Madden in the second inning. A pair of doubles led to Donta’ Williams collecting an RBI on his double. Max Wagner tripled the lead in the third inning with a two-run home run to left-center field, his second of the season. Madden, who finished with a record of (L, 3-4), managed to strand runners in scoring positions in the subsequent two innings.

Connor Gillispie’s performance was not without its moments of drama. He escaped unscathed despite walking two batters in the opening and leaving two more on base in the second inning. He demonstrated prowess by leaving two more runners stranded in the fourth and fifth innings.

The Baysox’s relentless offense continued with three more doubles in the seventh inning, resulting in two more runs. Maxwell Costes and Jackson Holliday were credited with driving in those runs.

Following Gillispie’s scoreless five innings, relievers Strowd and Loeprich each contributed two scoreless innings, with Loeprich working perfectly to close the night.

With this win, the Baysox’s record improves to 57-58 on the season. This places them in an impressive position, being only one game under even since April 20. Their second-half record stands at 26-20, moving them into a three-way tie with Erie and Richmond atop the Eastern League’s Southwest Division.

The series between Bowie and Erie will continue, with the first pitch for the next game scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

