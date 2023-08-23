Charles County, MD – A special remembrance for the 9/11 victims is being organized by Charles County, where a new “Touch a Truck” event will be a highlight on September 9th. This event will feature fire trucks and ambulances from Charles St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties in a big showdown.

Starting at 4 p.m., the “Touch a Truck” event will continue until 6 p.m. It will be followed by a semi-parade to the field at Blue Crabs, featuring the participating apparatus. Fire trucks and emergency vehicles will fill the outfield with lights during the opening ceremony, creating a backdrop to honor the 9/11 victims.

Along with the 9/11 remembrance, the county is also working on a recruitment booth for volunteers and focusing on training programs for emergency responders. The speaker detailed the two-year cadet program, emphasizing the importance of continuing to teach CPR EMR (Emergency Medical Responder) and Firefighter Safety and Survival, even though it’s no longer mandatory. The program’s structure aims to enhance the pass rate for EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) training.

There are 22 cadets, with two more interested in returning for a second attempt at the program. This is a first for the county, and the speaker hopes to give them another chance. The addition of EMR training might help the cadets and save some funds as they already have their uniforms.

The county is actively working with its website, and the volunteers are doing commendable work within their communities. Recently, the Department of Emergency Services and La Plata Fire Department welcomed home a little girl who beat cancer, an event that significantly moved the local community.

The “hometown heroes” nomination period has now closed, and the county hopes to nominate a volunteer for this honor. Previous recipients of this award include the county fire chief Mark Kaufman and Matt Roy.

During the meeting, a fire prevention message was also conveyed, advising citizens to be cautious while grilling and handling embers during the summer. People interested in volunteering in the county can visit www.ccvfireems.org for more information.

Additionally, the meeting covered details about the cadet program’s structure, confirming that cadets must go through the entire fire training program, even if they want to be an EMT only. A plan to offer Fire One and Fire Two is in progress, potentially with accelerated weekend company drills.

The discussion also touched upon the Capital Project quarterly reports, including the status of various vehicles and infrastructure, with updates to be provided in the upcoming month.

The meeting ended with gratitude and anticipation for a future filled with enhanced emergency services, community bonding, and a sincere effort to remember the heroes and victims of 9/11.

