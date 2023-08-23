Celebrating a milestone year of artistic achievements, community engagement, and educational partnerships, the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center (NCAC) has proved itself a beacon of creativity and empowerment in La Plata.

Georgia Bonney, Founder and Director of NCAC, proudly acknowledges the organization’s success, stating, “In a world where creativity knows no bounds, NCAC has become a haven for aspiring artists and young minds alike. Our commitment to nurturing creativity and providing a platform for self-expression has been the driving force behind our successful journey over the past year.”

A Year of Success and Growth

The NCAC’s accomplishments in the past year encompass enriching programs that have impacted numerous lives. Music and art classes provided a platform for artistic expression, with Bonney adding, “Through our music and art classes, we have witnessed the transformative power of the arts in shaping perspectives and building confidence.”

Besides artistic endeavors, the NCAC Chess Club achieved several first-place awards at the Charles County Chess Tournament earlier this year. Bonney remarks, “Chess is more than a game; it’s a lesson in strategy, critical thinking, and perseverance.”

Additionally, unique opportunities such as the Kids Write and Publish class allowed children to showcase their literary talents by publishing their books.

The organization expressed gratitude to the Spring Dell Center for providing a welcoming space for its lessons and classes.

Community Engagement and Collaboration

Emphasizing community engagement, NCAC hosted the annual “Giving Fair,” welcoming over 350 children to create heartfelt gifts at no cost. Over 300 attendees enjoyed the collaborative initiative “Nature Fest,” which featured partnerships with esteemed organizations such as Charles County Master Gardeners, Southern Maryland Audubon Society, Rotary Interact Club, and more.

NCAC’s commitment to youth empowerment was reflected in collaborations with Rotary Interact and 4-H, including supporting members of the 4-H group in establishing their non-profit organization, Nurture Natives.

The Especially for Homeschoolers (EFH) co-op thrived last year, with over 68 children benefiting from the inclusive homeschooling program. At the same time, Children’s Voices of Southern Maryland (CVSM) had an exceptional year, showcasing over 80 participants’ vocal talents.

Sponsored partly by grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance, Maryland State Arts Council, and Rotary Club of Charles County, NCAC looks forward to another promising year.

A Bright Future Ahead

With programs like the Giving Fair, Nature Fest, Rotary Interact, EFH, and CVSM lined up, NCAC continues to envision a future “where creativity knows no bounds, where every child’s potential is nurtured, and where our community continues to flourish through the transformative power of the arts,” remarks Bonney.

For more information and to get involved, visit www.neighborhoodcreativeartscenter.org or contact Georgia Bonney.

