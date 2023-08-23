Charles County, MD – Sheriff Troy D. Berry has unveiled the new appointments for the Charles County Detention Center (CCDC) following Director Brandon Foster’s retirement on July 28. Deputy Director Ryan Ross has been promoted to Director, and Captain Gerald Duffield has been elevated to Deputy Director of the CCDC, overseeing all operations at the facility. Director Ryan Ross Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office Deputy DIrectorGerald Duffield Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Ryan Ross, a 19-year veteran of the CCDC, will now lead the Detention Center as Director. Initially joining in 2003, Ross has held several key roles within the organization, advancing through various units as a supervisor and educator at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy. As Director, Ross will continue to build on his legacy of commitment to the community and dedication to the mission of modern-day corrections.

Ross stated, “Providing the best service to the Charles County community is paramount. We are an instrumental resource that can provide the foundation for deep-rooted personal growth. I firmly believe that modern-day corrections’ mission is to stand as a beacon of positive influence. It is a mindset I share with the dedicated professionals that make up the Corrections Division. Our culture is the best.”

With comprehensive experience in Facility Operations, Resident Program Planning and Implementation, and Leadership, Director Ross also holds significant positions in numerous professional organizations. He serves as Chairman of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Corrections Chief’s Committee, President of the Maryland Correctional Administrator’s Association, and is involved with the American Jail Association. A lifelong Charles County resident, Ross is a National Jail Leadership Command Academy graduate with multiple degrees from the College of Southern Maryland.

Deputy Director Gerald Duffield, also a lifelong Charles County resident, brings extensive experience from his service with the CCDC since 1994. Starting as a Floor Officer, Duffield has held several pivotal roles, including a decade with the Emergency Response Team and vital supervisory positions in Inmate Services and the Special Services Section.

Expressing his pride in his career, Duffield said, “I have enjoyed my career as a correctional officer. I truly enjoy working with my fellow officers and watching them grow in their careers. It has also provided me with a unique opportunity to serve my community and positively impact the lives of incarcerated people who seek change.”

Sheriff Berry acknowledged the nearly 50 years combined corrections experience between Director Ross and Deputy Director Duffield. He lauded their dedication and professionalism: “They walk a tough beat and have a huge responsibility. I have the utmost confidence in their abilities to manage all corrections, and I’m proud of their success and continued commitment to the Detention Center.”

These appointments mark a significant milestone in the CCDC’s history and underline the commitment to excellence, community service, and progressive leadership within the Charles County law enforcement community.

