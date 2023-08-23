WASHINGTON – Federal legislators announced a $241,949 investment today for infrastructure improvements at the St. Mary’s County/Captain Walter Francis Duke Regional Airport in Maryland. The funds will help extend the runway to meet safety standards and operational needs. U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen, Ben Cardin, and Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (all D-Md.) have secured the funding through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP), part of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

The announcement marks a significant commitment to ensure the ongoing support of the airport for Southern Maryland’s economy. The St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is vital in transporting people, goods, and cargo.

“The St. Mary’s County Regional Airport supports our local economy and helps ensure that people, goods, and a range of cargo get where they need to on time. That’s why we fought for this investment to ensure it can continue serving Southern Maryland’s businesses, residents, and visitors safely and efficiently. We will keep working to secure the funding that helps our local airports remain an engine for economic opportunities so these communities can continue to thrive,” said Senator Van Hollen.

Senator Cardin echoed the sentiment: “St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is a critical part of Maryland’s aviation infrastructure. This investment to extend the airport runway will support the airport’s operational capacity and safety to continue playing a vital economic role for Southern Maryland.”

The announcement follows a bipartisan effort led by the Maryland Democratic representatives, who have consistently championed investments in local airports. Congressman Hoyer, House Majority Leader in the 117th Congress, expressed pride in collaborating with Senators Cardin and Van Hollen.

“I was proud to work with Senator Cardin and Van Hollen to secure this funding to ensure St. Mary’s County/Captain Walter Francis Duke Regional Airport can operate as safely and efficiently as possible. Airports like this one are crucial to the surrounding community and the many travelers and businesses who depend upon them. As House Majority Leader in the 117th Congress, I was proud to help Democrats enact the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which continues to provide vital funding for this project and thousands nationwide. Now, I’m working with House Democrats and the Biden-Harris Administration to implement these policies and programs in every community in America as Chair of the Regional Leadership Council. Whether creating new jobs, rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure, or lowering costs, we will continue investing in Maryland and Investing in America,” said Congressman Hoyer.

The AIP funds airport infrastructure projects nationwide, including repairs and upgrades to runways, taxiways, signage, lighting, and markings. The fiscal year 2023 appropriations package, passed with support from the members, included an estimated $1.5 billion for AIP projects. These funds contribute to thousands of local jobs and are crucial in maintaining and enhancing the nation’s aviation infrastructure.

