In a comprehensive discussion, St. Mary’s County officials explored various topics, including asset forfeiture practices, a potential sports complex, turf fields, and community cost concerns.

Equitable Sharing Agreement Approved

During the meeting, the annual equitable sharing agreement and certification for FY 2023 were approved for the Department of Justice and Department of Treasury on behalf of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The agreement outlines how asset forfeiture is handled on the state and federal levels.

When asked about collecting funds from individuals found guilty of criminal activity, a speaker explained that the formula is determined based on federal cases worked, and the Department of Justice determines the allocation based on contribution to the case.

Asset forfeiture involves seizing assets linked to criminal activity and is a civil process with heavily restricted requirements. “Generally speaking, if you’re able to link those assets to as ill-gotten gains of nefarious criminal activity, you can seize it and then pursue,” a speaker from the meeting noted.

Discussion of a Sports Complex

The meeting also included an extended discussion on developing a sports complex in St. Mary’s County. The Director of Recreation and Parks was welcomed, shedding light on the preliminary design services for phase two of the sports complex, including surveying, archaeological analysis, environmental geotechnical work, and cost analysis.

There was also mention of potential funding support from the Maryland Stadium Authority, with a door not closed on the possibility of collaboration. When questioned about costs, one speaker acknowledged that the initial estimates might not be accurate and could be closer to $21 million instead of the $7 million previously suggested.

Regarding the location, a focus on a specific site was mentioned, though some expressed concerns about the chosen site and suggested looking at other alternatives.

Concerns About Turf Fields and Costs

Concerns about the economic impact and cost of using turf fields were also raised. A speaker stated that no significant economic impact had been seen from the nine turf fields installed in the county. It was also discussed that contracting with external parties for tournament management might be a profitable way to leverage these fields.

Community concerns were addressed about potential pricing out of certain individuals due to the cost of putting a team on a field. Ideas were proposed to support those in need through nonprofit channels, scholarships, or a more formalized approach.

One participant mentioned a local desire for an indoor hockey rink within the complex, though the potential financial difficulties of supporting such a facility were acknowledged.

Conclusion

The meeting ended with a commitment to collaboration, transparency, and continuous engagement with community concerns. The approved equitable sharing agreement and ongoing discussions about a sports complex in St. Mary’s County mark an ongoing effort to provide resources and opportunities for the local community.

