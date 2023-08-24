ERIE, PA – In a thrilling ten-inning showdown, the Bowie Baysox edged the Erie SeaWolves 8-6 on Wednesday night, aiming for their second five-game win streak of the season. The game was filled with twists and turns, including overcoming a four-run deficit and recovering from a two-run lead erased in the ninth inning, leading to the two runs plated in the tenth to seal the victory.

The Erie SeaWolves started the game off strong in the first three innings. Corey Joyce hit an RBI single in the second, followed by a solo home run by Justice Bigbie in the third inning. Erie then added two more runs through an RBI double by Jake Holton and a sacrifice fly by Joyce. Despite giving up a career-high eight hits, Ryan Long managed to contain the damage and fire four total innings.

However, the Bowie Baysox changed the game’s momentum in the fourth inning against Erie starter Adam Wolf. Home runs by Jud Fabian and John Rhodes cut the deficit in half. In the fifth inning, with rains pouring, Bowie made most of their comeback against former Baysox arm Tim Naughton, plating four runs. Key moments they included Max Wagner getting a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, Fabian tying the game with an RBI single, and Rhodes taking the lead with a two-RBI single. The following innings saw both teams’ relievers, including Ryan Hennen and Xavier Moore for Bowie, keep the score stable.

Bowie’s Keagan Gillies (W, 2-1) was on track to save the game in two innings, but a dramatic two-run home run by Bigbie in the ninth inning forced Bowie to pursue an extra-inning win.

Bowie capitalized on Erie’s Andrew Magno (L, 2-2) in the tenth in what marked their third extra-inning game in their last four games. Connor Pavolony opened with a leadoff double, and Max Wagner’s single brought him in. With a renewed two-run lead, Nick Richmond (Sv, 3) successfully retired the side in the tenth.

With this win, the Baysox level their season record at 58-58, the first time they’ve been at an even watermark since being 4-4. The Baysox will strive to extend their winning streak to a season-high six games on Thursday. Brandon Young is scheduled to start for Bowie, with the first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.

