La Plata, MD – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Hawks women’s soccer team is now 0-1-1 for the 2023 season after a loss to Harcum College Bears and a tie with the NJCAA Division II No. 9-ranked CCBC Essex Knights.

Season Opener Against Harcum College Bears: On Friday, Aug. 18, the Hawks faced a defeat against Harcum College Bears with a 2-0 loss in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. During the game, freshman midfielder/forward Megan Hinton managed the sole shot for CSM, while third-year goalkeeper Ashley Cox skillfully recorded 12 saves against the Bears.

A Draw with CCBC Essex Knights: In an engaging match on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at La Plata, Maryland, the Hawks tied with the CCBC Essex Knights 1-1. CCBC Essex scored in the game’s fourth minute, but CSM retaliated in the 19th minute. Freshman midfielder/defender Zoi Whitsett skillfully maneuvered around the Knights’ goalkeeper, scoring into the open net.

The game was evenly contested after that, with CCBC Essex registering four shots to CSM’s two in the first half and 10 to CSM’s eight in the second half. Cox contributed with four saves during the game. Other players such as Hinton with three shots, freshman defender Cali Barber with two, sophomore midfielder/defender Madelyn Minichino, and freshman forward Alexis Corcoran with one each added to the tally.

The match marked a significant moment, as CSM didn’t lose to (beat or tied) CCBC Essex since October 30, 2014. The Hawks had gone 0-13 against them since that victory in the Region XX Tournament semifinal.

Scoring Summary:

1st – 3:51 – Dayana Rivera Cordova (CCBC Essex)

1st – 18:28 – Zoi Whitsett (College of Southern Maryland)

Game Leaders:

CCBC Essex: Dayana Rivera Cordova – 1 goal, 4 shots; Reagan Cantner – 7 saves

College of Southern Maryland: Zoi Whitsett – 1 goal; Megan Hinton – 4 shots; Ashley Cox – 4 saves

Team Stats:

Shots (on goal): CCBC Essex 14 (6), College of Southern Maryland 10 (8)

Saves: 7 (CCBC Essex), 4 (CSM)

Fouls: 1 (CCBC Essex), 4 (CSM)

Corner Kicks: 2 (CCBC Essex), 4 (CSM)

Offsides: 2 (CCBC Essex), 2 (CSM)

Up Next: CSM is set to face the Frederick Community College Cougars on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. in La Plata, Maryland. The upcoming match allows the Hawks to build momentum in their season.

