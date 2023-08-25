Our Spotlight on the Arts for September 2023 shines brightly on Designer Toy Artist Scott Tippett of murd3rBIRD!

We first viewed Scott’s work after submitting his handcrafted resin duck sculptures for our community art show, All About the Ducks. This exhibit is open for August 2023 and features the work of 30 local artists in various media and, of course, duck themes.

Scott’s work really “popped” at us, given the novelty of his designs, the unusual brand name, the bright colors he incorporates, and the fun and funky vibe. We quickly knew that we wanted to learn more and share his story!

How long have you been working as a Designer Toy Artist?

It has been almost two years now that I have been in this industry. I started working with a company, traveling and hitting all the major designer toy conventions nationwide. We were setting up art pop-ups in various locations, sometimes even in pizza places. It has been an incredible learning experience.

Who has inspired you throughout your career?

My inspirations include Vincent Van Gogh, Puerto Rican Contemporary artist J.C. Rivera, street artist Buff Monster, and Designer Toy Artist 5th Turtle.

Do you have a favorite aspect of your art?

I am a professional house painter by trade, and I love painting. I enjoy bright colors, and I like painting multiple figures at once. Recently, I’ve become obsessed with resin casting and 3D printing. My style is a mix of creepy and cute.

How did the unique name of “murd3rBIRD” come about?

I was trying to create an artist name similar to artists in the same space. Also, I wanted to express the adverse adversities I have experienced in life, from bullying to toxic relationships to bad jobs. My art is an outlet for me to express my frustrations, and often, my opposite side comes out, which is why you see a lot of “cuteness” as well.

How did birds become to be such a significant part of your art?

I have always been fascinated with animals and outer space, which you see expressed in my art. I like to hit heavily on nostalgia like “Rubber Duckies,” a Sesame Street reference. It’s more of what murd3rBIRD means to me now, which is a way for me to be someone else and forget about all my anxieties and shortcomings as Scott.

Is your artwork available at any shops, galleries, or upcoming events?

Yes! You can find my work at:

Clutter Gallery – Beacon, New York

St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop – Leonardtown, Maryland

Strange Cat Toys – Tampa, Florida

Plus, coming soon to Shop 53 Custom Tattoo & Art Studio LLC in La Plata, Maryland

What else would you like to share with us?

Growing up in Southern Maryland, I sometimes felt out of place, and the dream of being a well-established toy artist seemed so far away. I want to help grow a thriving art scene in our area to benefit present and future generations.

I will also be highlighted in the upcoming project “The Creatives: Trading Card Series 3” as a rising star, which will be a great honor. I will be the first creative artist from Maryland to be featured!

Thank you, Scott, for being a valued part of our artistic community!

Links of interest for our featured artist are listed below:

Instagram: @murd3r.bird ( https://www.instagram.com/murd3r.bird/ )

Website: Murd3r World (https://www.storenvy.com/stores/1493272-murd3r-world)

All About the Ducks (a community art show at St. Mary’s County Arts Council running through August 31, 2023) (https://www.stmarysartscouncil.com/duck-show)

The Creatives: Trading Card Project – Series 3 to be released ( https://www.thecreativestcp.com/ )

