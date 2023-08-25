PORTLAND, CT — A series of four new Presorted First-Class Mail stamps showcasing American bridges were issued today by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). These eye-catching stamps represent modern and historic structures, featuring pedestrian and car-carrying bridges that have become essential landmarks in their local communities.

The newly launched Bridges stamps are specifically tailored for business mail users and are available in self-adhesive coils of 3,000 and 10,000. A special permit is required to utilize these stamps, and a minimum quantity of 500 letters must be sent.

Featuring architectural splendor from 1938 to 2022, the stamp art displays four notable bridges. The first is the multi-span steel through arch Arrigoni Bridge, connecting the Connecticut municipalities of Middletown and Portland. Next is the uniquely S-curved Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, linking Council Bluffs, IA, and Omaha, NE. The steel truss Skydance Bridge, adorned with a public sculpture in Oklahoma City, also adorns the stamps, followed by the aesthetic basket-handle twin arch Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge that connects Bettendorf, IA, and Moline, IL.

These stamp releases signify more than just engineering masterpieces. Bridges have long held a critical role in human history and American life. Initially, primitive stone slabs were employed to span slow-moving rivers in ancient times. In contemporary society, materials like concrete and steel have allowed for greater structural innovations, covering vast distances and supporting various modes of transportation.

With over 600,000 bridges in the United States, their construction has gone beyond mere functional purpose. The development of bridges plays a pivotal role in both economic rejuvenation and community pride. The integration of bridges for use by motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians echoes the imagination of human possibility and the spirit of connectivity.

Bridges have become a symbol of unity, whether simplifying daily transit or adorning the night with vibrant, color-changing light displays. They stand as a testament to human ingenuity and serve as vital connectors, drawing together people, cities, and the nation.

USPS art director Ethel Kessler utilized existing photographs to design these stamps meticulously. The elegant designs revere the featured bridges’ structural accomplishments and emphasize their importance in modern society.

The release of these stamps adds to the continuing legacy of the USPS in celebrating American ingenuity, history, and culture, providing an avenue for businesses to pay homage to the crucial role bridges have played in shaping the nation.

