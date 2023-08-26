WASHINGTON, DC—The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced a first-day-of-issue ceremony to commemorate the legacy of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The public event will occur on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at 6 p.m. EDT at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

The Honorable Roman Martinez IV, chairman of the USPS Board of Governors, will be present at the ceremony, which is free and open to the public. The evening’s agenda will include the official unveiling of the stamp, a keynote address by Governor Martinez, remarks by other notable speakers, and a detailed presentation about the stamp’s design and significance. Attendees will also have opportunities for interviews and photographs.

The USPS is issuing the Forever stamp to honor Ginsburg’s groundbreaking contributions to justice, gender equality, and the rule of law. The stamp features an oil painting of Justice Ginsburg in her black judicial robe and iconic white collar, capturing her enduring spirit and commitment to upholding Constitutional principles. The portrait on the stamp was designed by Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, based on a photograph by Philip Bermingham. Michael J. Deas created the painting itself.

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg stamp will be issued in panes of 20 and will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price, as is customary for Forever stamps. News of the stamp is being widely disseminated through social media channels under the hashtags #RuthBaderGinsburgStamp and #RBGStamp.

Customers interested in purchasing the new stamp can do so through various channels: the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by phone at 844-737-7826, via mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide. Officially licensed stamp products are also available on Amazon as part of the USPS Officially Licensed Collection.

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg stamp is a lasting tribute to a legal pioneer who spent her career fighting for justice and equality. This new Forever stamp will not only be a collectible item for philatelists but also a symbol of Ginsburg’s enduring impact on American jurisprudence.

Like this: Like Loading...