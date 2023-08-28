Waldorf, MD — In a high-stakes game that kept fans on the edge of their seats, the Blue Crabs lost to the newly named Counter Clocks on Sunday at Regency Furniture Stadium. Despite an early lead, the Crabs could not secure a series win and now move to a 24-20 record in the second half of the season.

Ian Yetsko set the stage with his seventh home run of the 2023 season, giving the Blue Crabs an early advantage. However, Lexington’s Counter Clocks retaliated in the third inning, tallying three runs initiated by a Zach Watson RBI single. By the end of the third inning, the score stood at 3-1 in favor of the Counter Clocks.

Lexington continued to build momentum with runs in the sixth and eighth innings. Aldenis Sanchez’s inside-the-park home run in the sixth notably added to the Counter Clocks’ lead. The Crabs found themselves facing a four-run deficit by the eighth inning, the largest lead for Lexington in the game.

The Blue Crabs staged a late comeback attempt, narrowing the gap with RBIs from Ian Yetsko, Khalil Lee, and Jimmy Kerrigan. However, the effort proved insufficient as the team fell one run short, ultimately losing the series to the Counter Clocks.

Tony Dibrell, the starting pitcher for the Blue Crabs, was saddled with the loss after allowing four runs in his six innings on the mound. On the opposing side, Aaron Ochsenbein gave up just one home run to Yetsko during his six-inning stint, earning himself the win for the Counter Clocks.

As the Blue Crabs look to rebound, they are scheduled to host the High Point Rockers for a midweek series starting on Tuesday. Ian Kahaloa is expected to open the series for the Crabs, with the first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

With their 24-20 record for the second half of the season, the Blue Crabs are just one game out of first place. They will be keen to make up lost ground in the upcoming games.

Fans of both teams can look forward to more action as the Crabs and the Counter Clocks have showcased their talents and determination. Sunday’s game demonstrated the high level of competition in the league and left audiences eager for future matchups.

The Blue Crabs’ upcoming series against the High Point Rockers will be another opportunity for the team to reset and aim for the top spot in the league standings. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on these competitive teams as they bid for supremacy.

