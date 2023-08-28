Louisburg, NC – In a one-sided affair, the College of Southern Maryland’s women’s soccer team trounced Louisburg College with a score of 7-0 on August 26. The game took place at Louisburg College and lasted 2 hours.

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) quickly established its dominance in the first half by scoring six goals. Cali Barber opened the scoring sheet just 3 minutes into the game with an assist from Sofia Larsen. Zoi Whitsett followed with a second goal at the 8-minute mark, assisted by Brooke Portzen. Sophia Hart, Alexis Corcoran, and Megan Hinton rounded out the first-half scoring to put CSM ahead 6-0 in halftime.

Megan Hinton was the standout player for CSM, contributing three goals in total. Her final goal came in the 49th minute of the second half, assisted by Alexis Corcoran. The team had 20 shots, with 17 being on target. In contrast, Louisburg College managed only six shots, four of which were on goal.

Goalkeeper Natalie Schiavone for CSM had a relatively easy day, making just three saves in the 90-minute match. On the other end, Louisburg College’s goalkeeper, Kadence Miller, faced a barrage of shots, making nine saves but conceding seven goals.

According to the box score, CSM had three corner kicks while Louisburg also managed three. Fouls were minimal, with CSM recording only two fouls and Louisburg registering just one. The match, officiated by scorer Mike Holloman, saw no cards issued to either team.

The overwhelming win for the College of Southern Maryland comes as a boost to their season. Players like Cali Barber, Zoi Whitsett, and Megan Hinton have put their names on the radar with standout performances.

This game was played with no spectators, a detail noted in the game’s information. Despite the absence of a crowd, the teams played with high energy, although the disparity in skill and execution was evident throughout the 90-minute encounter.

With this win, the College of Southern Maryland makes a strong statement as a team to watch this season. On the other hand, Louisburg College will likely return to the drawing board to rethink its strategy for upcoming games.

Scoring Summary:

College of Southern Maryland 1st: 3:00 Cali Barber (Sofia Larsen) 1 – 0

College of Southern Maryland 1st: 8:00 Zoi Whitsett (Brooke Portzen) 2 – 0

College of Southern Maryland 1st: 10:00 Sophia Hart (unassisted) 3 – 0

College of Southern Maryland 1st: 17:00 Alexis Corcoran (Natalie Schiavone) 4 – 0

College of Southern Maryland 1st: 22:00 Megan Hinton (Zoi Whitsett) 5 – 0

College of Southern Maryland 1st: 42:00 Megan Hinton (Brooke Portzen) 6 – 0

College of Southern Maryland 2nd: 49:00 Megan Hinton (Alexis Corcoran) 7 – 0

Match Stats:

Shots: CSM 20, Louisburg 6

Saves: CSM 3, Louisburg 9

Corner Kicks: CSM 3, Louisburg 3

Fouls: CSM 2, Louisburg 1

Game Length: 2:00

Attendance: 0

Scorer: Mike Holloman

