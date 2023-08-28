ACCOKEEK, Md. — A fatal three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Farmington Road in Accokeek has left one person dead and three others with serious injuries. Authorities are seeking any information that could aid their ongoing investigation.

On the night of August 24, 2023, officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. following reports of a vehicular accident. The deceased driver has been identified as 54-year-old Lamont Hoyer of Waldorf.

Preliminary findings from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit show that the accident occurred as a pickup truck’s driver attempted to make a left turn onto Farmington Road from northbound Indian Head Highway. Hoyer and the driver of a third vehicle were traveling southbound on Indian Head Highway as they approached the intersection. The pickup truck collided with Hoyer’s vehicle, causing it to crash into the third vehicle.

Hoyer was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck and two passengers in Hoyer’s vehicle were immediately transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The third driver involved was not injured.

The authorities are urging anyone with information that could help in the ongoing investigation to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through multiple avenues: callers may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app which is available for download from the Apple Store or Google Play. Those providing tips should refer to case number 23-0050057.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit continues investigating this tragic accident’s cause and circumstances. Until more information is obtained, it remains critical that anyone who witnessed the collision or has any relevant information comes forward to assist in the ongoing investigation.

