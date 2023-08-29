WALDORF, Md. — Catholic Charities’ Southern Maryland Food Bank and Outreach Services will celebrate its 40th anniversary by honoring 35 local food pantries and contributors at a special dinner event on Sept. 15, 2023.

Since its establishment in 1983, the food bank has transitioned from a small storage unit in Indian Head, Md., to a full-fledged 4,300-square-foot facility in Waldorf. Over the past four decades, the food bank, assisted by dedicated volunteers and community backers, has become pivotal in addressing food insecurity in Charles and St. Mary’s counties.

George Mattingly, the food bank’s food and outreach services manager, will present commendations to partner pantries and recognize key donors during the ceremony. Brenda DiCarlo, the former food bank manager, will also receive special acknowledgment for her role in its expansion.

The event is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. at the Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, located at 3090 Crain Highway, Waldorf, MD 20601. Remarks will be delivered by Jim Malloy, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington; Ralph E. Patterson II, vice president of the Charles County Commissioners; and Andrill Harris, community school coordinator at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School, a beneficiary of the food bank’s Snack Saks initiative. Jimmy Guy will act as the master of ceremonies.

As an affiliate of the Maryland Food Bank, the Southern Maryland Food Bank supports community pantries in Charles and St. Mary’s counties. Over its 40-year tenure, the food bank has distributed more than 15 million pounds of food. Besides operating its pantry in Charles County, the organization also runs the Seeds of Hope community garden and the Meals & Hope mobile food truck, which has supplied over 32,000 hot meals since its inception seven years ago. In addition, through its Snack Saks and Senior Saks programs, the food bank has furnished more than 176,000 nourishing food packages to vulnerable children and seniors since 2010.

For reservations, contact Foster Dennin of Catholic Charities’ communications department at Foster.Dennin@cc-dc.org or 202-772-4346. Photos and videos from the event will be shared on social media @CCADW afterward.

Catholic Charities DC serves as the largest independent social services agency in the Metropolitan D.C. area and is the charitable branch of the Archdiocese of Washington. The organization extends its services to needy individuals across the District of Columbia and several counties in Maryland, including Charles and St. Mary’s. For further details, visit www.catholiccharitiesdc.org and follow on social media @CCADW.

