HUGHESVILLE, MD — Animal shelters and rescue organizations in Southern Maryland are sounding the alarm as they reach full capacity, urging the public to consider fostering or adopting dogs immediately. Among the organizations voicing this urgent call is Pets In Need In Southern Maryland, a 501(c)3 non-profit animal rescue operation.

The organization is a Rescue Partner with the Charles County Animal Care Center (CCACC), formerly the Tri-County Animal Shelter. The CCACC has specific policies around certain breeds, like pit bulls, deemed “Rescue Only” dogs. These breeds are not directly adopted out to the public, making the role of approved Rescue Partners like Pets In Need even more critical. Betsy Rooster T-Rex Bella

According to the information, all dogs available for adoption will be altered, fully vetted, and microchipped. These services are included in the adoption fee. Dogs currently up for adoption include:

Bella: A brown female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) and Caine Corso mix, approximately 3 years old, weighing 79 lbs. She has not been spayed.

Betsy: A white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, approximately 3 years old, weighing 50 lbs. She has not been spayed.

Rooster: A black and brown male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, approximately 1 year old, weighing 69.9 lbs. He has not been neutered.

T-rex: A tan and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, approximately 10 months old, weighing 56.1 lbs. He has not been neutered.

Those interested in meeting or adopting one of these dogs or others at the shelter can email Pets In Need at PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com.

For additional information, the Charles County Animal Care Center can be contacted at 6707 Animal Shelter Road, Hughesville, MD 20637, by phone at 301-932-1713 or via email at animalshelter@charlescounty.org.

The increasing number of animals, particularly dogs, requiring homes has amplified the necessity for immediate action from the community. Pets In Need and the Charles County Animal Care Center strongly emphasize that now is the time for fostering or adoption. The shelters strive to avoid the unfortunate circumstance of animals being euthanized due to lack of space.

Public response is crucial to alleviate the current pressure on the animal welfare organizations. Those considering fostering or adopting a pet are strongly urged to act now to make room for more needy animals. With community engagement, these organizations hope to sustain operations and continue their mission to save animal lives.

