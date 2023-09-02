All-on-4 implant refers to a technique for inserting dental prosthetics into the mouth. In this procedure, all the teeth are supported by four implants that go into the jawbone. The procedure involves completely replacing all the upper or lower jawbone teeth with artificial teeth. It has gained popularity over traditional dental implants because it requires only four implants placed strategically in the jawbone to support all the teeth. Unlike conventional implants, each tooth requires an implant in the jawbone. This makes the procedure relatively shorter and more straightforward.

The four implants are titanium because they easily fuse with your jawbone through osseointegration. We should also mention that all-on-4 implants are permanent dental implants. This means that they cannot be easily reversed.

Typically, all-on-4 dental implants consist of four screw implants and a horseshoe-shaped titanium frame shaped to fit the arch of your jawbone. The top of the frame includes slots that precisely fit the implants that would previously have been inserted into your jawbone. The lower end of the frame is where the artificial teeth are attached (some implants include artificial gums, depending on the type). The artificial teeth, often made using high-quality dental ceramics or acrylic, are usually attached to the frame, using mechanical mating methods such as screws or bolts. Functionality and aesthetics are the primary objectives of all-on-4 dental implants.

Who Are They Suitable For?

As you know, all-on-4 dental implants are a total rehabilitation procedure for a full set of teeth. As such, the patient is expected to be edentulous (that is, does not have any teeth in one or both jaws). This is not usually the case because most patients still have some teeth on the jaw intended for rehabilitation. There are cases where, after examining, we decide that the patient is unsuitable for all-on-4 implants. This is often because of insufficient jawbone density, severe gum disease, or systematic health issues. This may include uncontrolled diabetes and immune disorders. However, this is best determined by your dentist, so don’t disqualify yourself till you’ve had a consultation.

Pros and Cons of Getting All-on-4 Implants

So, you have a picture of what all-on-4 dental implants are, but you’re still not quite sure if you should go ahead and get them. We’ve compiled this list of pros and cons to give you some more information upon which to base your decision.

Pros:

They give the functionality and experience of having natural teeth:

When your dentist examines you and determines that you’re suitable for getting all-on-4 implants, the implants will be designed to give you the experience of normal teeth as much as possible. This includes your chewing, how they feel in your mouth, and how they are cleaned. There’s also the added advantage of having a fresh set of white, properly aligned teeth that will give you a beautiful bright smile. Visit Dentakay dental clinic website to see dental implants before and after results.

The procedure is relatively quick:

The surgical procedure for all-on-4 dental implants lasts 3-4 hours on average. This could vary depending on the complexity of the case and your oral health. However, the entire procedure will happen in a single day and you will walk out with the temporary artificial teeth on the same day. You should note, however, that you will need to get the temporary artificial teeth taken out and have the permanent ones fixed later on.

Fewer Implants:

The all-on-4 implants require only four implants strategically placed in the jawbone as the name implies. This offers an advantage over other dental implants which often require more implants. Fewer implants don’t only make the process less costly and complicated. They also benefit patients who have experienced bone loss, as the angled placement of implants maximizes the use of available bone. It eliminates the need for additional bone grafting in many cases.

Lower Cost:

All-on-4 implants are generally less costly than other full-arch replacement alternatives. This is due to the reduced number of implants and the shorter treatment time.

High Success Rate:

All-on-4 implants have a high success rate, with about 94-97% success rate and only about 5% of patients having issues with failed implants.

Cons:

Not suitable for growing patients:

All-on-4 dental implants, like other dental implants, are a permanent rehabilitation procedure for the mouth. If you are still growing and there is a chance your jaw might expand or experience a change in shape, all-on-4 implants might not be suitable for you. This is because the titanium frame used is created to fit the shape of your jawbone perfectly, and if this shape changes, the nicely aligned teeth and the beautiful smile will get distorted.

Disruption of diet:

For two weeks after the surgical procedure, you will be on a strictly liquid diet. This is to give the surgical site time to heal and allow the implants to fuse with your bone. After the first two weeks, you may switch to a soft food diet, as it is expected that the jaw would have started to heal.

Tenderness after the procedure:

After the procedure, your jaw, mouth, and throat are likely to be sore. Though it is expected that the tenderness and pain would ease after a few days, you need to make sure you stick to a liquid diet during this period. Also, make sure you are well hydrated and are getting proper nourishment, as these are both essential to the healing process.

Failure of Dental Implants

Sometimes, dental implants fail. it could be because the implants did not properly fuse with your bone, or some other complication arose. However, these rarely occur, and your dentist should be able to help you if they do.

Now that you know all of this, you probably know whether all-on-4 implants are for you. Either way, it is hard to tell until you have seen a professional. You should let them determine the best treatment plan that fits your specific needs and goals.

