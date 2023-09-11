In a heartwarming tale of hope and companionship, two delightful beagles, Bruce and Carmela, are on a quest to find their forever homes. These lovable canines, currently under the care of Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland (BRSM), are searching for families that will shower them with love and affection.

Bruce: The Gentle Beagle Boy

Meet Bruce, an 8-year-old, 22-pound beagle boy whose endearing personality captures the hearts of everyone he meets. Bruce, a recent addition to the rescue, has quickly settled into his foster home and is basking in the love and care provided by his foster mom and siblings. Described as polite and gentle, Bruce’s charming demeanor is winning over admirers.

Bruce debuted at a recent adoption event, stealing the spotlight with his happy and wagging tail. Eager to greet everyone who approached, Bruce’s enthusiasm for human interaction was palpable. This lovable beagle would thrive in a home with a canine companion where he can share his affectionate nature.

One of Bruce’s favorite activities is going for leisurely walks, and he excels on a leash. His potential as a walking companion makes him an ideal addition to an active household. More information and photos can be found on the BRSM website for those interested in giving Bruce his forever home.

If Bruce’s gentle spirit has touched your heart and you are considering adoption, message icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org to begin the adoption process.

Carmela: The Playful Beagle Mix

Carmela, affectionately known as Carm, is another heartwarming tale of a beagle searching for love and a forever home. This spirited 6 to 7-month-old, 22-pound beagle mix has a deep affection for humans and thrives in the company of other dogs. Carmela’s boundless energy is matched only by her love for playtime.

Carm enjoys stretching out to play with her toys and indulges in lively games of fetch and Zoomies with her canine foster friends. Her zest for life and playfulness make her an excellent choice for families seeking a furry companion that radiates positivity.

In addition to her love for play, Carmela is a well-behaved pup on a leash and relishes her daily walks with her foster mom. She’s an ideal walking companion for those who enjoy the great outdoors.

For those who believe Carm could be the missing piece in their family, more information about her can be found on the BRSM website. Her vetting is complete, and she is eagerly waiting for her forever home.

To express your interest in adopting Carmela or any other beagle seeking a loving home, send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

Finding Your Furry Companion

BRSM offers a variety of lovable beagles searching for their forever homes. To explore all the adorable beagles available for adoption, you can visit the BRSM website. Each dog has its unique story and personality, waiting for the perfect family to welcome them into their lives.

In a world where kindness and compassion shine bright, Bruce and Carmela represent the resilient spirit of rescue animals. Their journey towards finding loving homes reminds us of the unwavering bond between humans and their four-legged companions.

Are you ready to make a difference in a furry friend’s life? Consider adopting Bruce, Carmela, or one of the many other beagles searching for their forever homes through Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland.

Note: All information in this article is accurate as of the publication date. For the latest updates on Bruce, Carmela, and other available beagles, please visit the BRSM website or contact icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

