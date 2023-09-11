WALDORF, Md. — On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, a Charles County jury concluded an 8-day trial by convicting Deon Watkins, 51, of two counts of First-Degree Murder and related charges, according to Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County. Watkins was found guilty in the deaths of Kandeon Niravanh and Genesis Garrett.

The incident dates back to January 21, 2021, when officers responded to a report of an open door at a residence on the 2400 block of Hanover Court in Waldorf shortly before 1:00 a.m. Upon arrival, the police found the front door of the home ajar and discovered the bodies of Niravanh and Garrett inside, both with gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Several neighbors had reported hearing gunshots at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Watkins was implicated through a subsequent investigation that revealed he and Niravanh were involved in selling marijuana, with Watkins serving as the supplier. Before the murders, an argument had erupted between Watkins and Niravanh via text message over an unsettled debt and Watkins’ belief that Niravanh was attempting to contact his drug supplier directly. Voice-to-text messages revealed threats of violence from Watkins towards Niravanh.

The investigation also unearthed evidence linking Watkins to the crime scene. Phone records, video footage, and tag reader data showed that Watkins drove a gray 2012 Honda Accord to Niravanh’s residence, where Garrett also lived, on the night of the murders. Video surveillance captured a vehicle matching the description of Watkins’ car leaving the area after the crimes were committed.

Watkins was found guilty of two counts of First-Degree Murder and additional charges that included using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence related to the murders of both victims. He was also found guilty of using a gun after being convicted of a violent crime.

A status hearing has been scheduled for October 27, 2023, during which a sentencing date will be determined.

Covington announced the conviction following the trial’s conclusion, detailing the verdict, which included:

Two counts of First-Degree Murder

Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence related to the murder of Kandeon Niravanh

Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence related to the murder of Genesis Garrett

Use of a Firearm After Being Convicted of a Crime of Violence

The trial has ended, but the justice process continues as all eyes turn towards the forthcoming sentencing date.

Like this: Like Loading...