BALTIMORE, MD — The Maryland Department of Health has declared September as Recovery Month in the state by Gov. Wes Moore’s proclamation. The department commemorates the month with a dedicated social media campaign and a special event for Peer Recovery Specialists. The initiatives aim to heighten awareness of substance use disorders, promote evidence-based treatments, and honor the communities and professionals who make recovery possible.

“Recovery is a journey, one that can be long and hard. It takes determination and a village inclusive of family, friends, community, medical and behavioral health professionals, and peers to navigate that journey,” said Alyssa Lord, Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health.

Observed nationally every September, Recovery Month seeks to raise public consciousness about substance use while advocating for evidence-based treatments. The campaign honors providers and communities that support various forms of recovery.

The department’s Behavioral Health Administration will host a virtual celebration event for Peer Recovery Specialists on Tuesday, Sept. 12. This program offers participants the opportunity to learn, engage, and celebrate their ongoing wellness journey. Presentation topics for the event will encompass resilience, recovery, rediscovered passions, and storytelling. Continuing education units will also be provided.

Parallel to this, the Behavioral Health Administration will roll out a social media campaign focused on substance use and recovery topics for Maryland residents. Each week, the Substance Use Disorders Facebook page will highlight a different topic, such as Maryland’s Good Samaritan Law, Fentanyl and xylazine, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Naloxone, and stigma. To broaden its reach, the campaign will feature hashtags like #EndOverdose, #OverdoseAware, #RecoveryMonth, and #RecoveryIsForEveryone.

In collaboration with the Maryland Addiction Consultation Service, a new video is being promoted that features Secretary Laura Herrera Scott discussing how healthcare providers play a crucial role in tackling the overdose crisis. “Despite the overwhelming evidence for buprenorphine’s effectiveness, this treatment has been underutilized,” said Secretary Herrera Scott. “It is now easier for providers to prescribe this medication to their patients.”

For more details about Recovery Month in Maryland, visit marylandmacs.org and health.maryland.gov/bha.

Like this: Like Loading...