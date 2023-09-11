(Baltimore, MD) — Recent data reveals that Maryland’s sports betting sector generated $3,312,633 in contributions to the state’s education initiative, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, in July 2023. The state’s 10 retail sportsbooks and 11 mobile platforms were key contributors, with mobile platforms responsible for 96% of the total handle.

The total amount wagered across the state, known as the statewide handle, amounted to $247,412,348 in July. Of this, mobile betting platforms accounted for $237,525,908. These mobile platforms contributed $3,081,264 to the state’s coffers, while retail sportsbooks were responsible for $231,369.

In partnership with iGaming Cloud, Crab Sports was introduced as a new mobile licensee on July 13, bringing the total number of mobile sportsbooks in Maryland to 11. Today, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission has also granted a mobile sports wagering license to Greenmount Station, partnered with Parx Interactive. The betParx mobile platform completed a successful controlled demonstration on August 8 and commenced operations today.

A comprehensive summary of each sportsbook’s performance, including key financial metrics like handle, hold percentage, and contributions to the state, is available for download from the link above. Past performance data can also be accessed at mdgaming.com.

The breakdown of July 2023 sports wagering statistics are as follows:

Retail Handle : $9,886,440

: $9,886,440 Mobile Handle : $237,525,908 (includes $5,629,882 in free promotional wagers)

: $237,525,908 (includes $5,629,882 in free promotional wagers) Combined Handle : $247,412,348

: $247,412,348 Retail Prizes : $8,314,217

: $8,314,217 Mobile Prizes : $210,983,610

: $210,983,610 Combined Prizes : $219,297,827

: $219,297,827 Retail Hold : $1,572,223 (15.9%)

: $1,572,223 (15.9%) Mobile Hold : $26,542,297 (11.2%)

: $26,542,297 (11.2%) Combined Hold : $28,114,521 (11.4%)

: $28,114,521 (11.4%) Retail Taxable Win : $1,542,462

: $1,542,462 Mobile Taxable Win : $20,541,757

: $20,541,757 Combined Taxable Win : $22,084,219

: $22,084,219 Retail Tax Contribution : $231,369

: $231,369 Mobile Tax Contribution : $3,081,264

: $3,081,264 Combined Tax Contribution: $3,312,633

Since its inception in December 2021, Maryland’s sports wagering market has contributed $31,454,337 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund. Additionally, expired prizes have donated $2,383,341 to the state’s Problem Gambling Fund.

Launched with five retail locations in December 2021, Maryland’s sports wagering market saw its first seven mobile sportsbooks go live in November 2022. As of July 2023, 10 retail locations and 11 mobile platforms are operational, with more expected to launch soon.

