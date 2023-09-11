In a turbulent start to the academic year, Charles County School Resource Officers (SROs) have launched multiple investigations involving incidents ranging from threats of violence to possession of a knife at various schools. All these incidents transpired within the first week of September, causing heightened concern among parents, teachers, and administrators.

On September 6 at 9:30 a.m., a sticky note with a message threatening to blow up Davis Middle School was found on an exterior wall of the building. School administrators and the SRO promptly began an investigation. A student has been identified as a suspect, and the student’s family and the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services have been notified. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact PFC Miedzinski at 301-609-3282 ext. 0688.

Also, on September 6, two separate incidents were reported. At 9:45 a.m. at Milton Somers Middle School, two students assaulted another student in a hallway. School staff separated the involved parties, and two students were treated for injuries by the school nurse. The parents of all involved students were notified, and the investigation is ongoing. For more details, contact PFC Duley at 301-609-3282 ext. 0494.

At St. Charles High School around noon, a fight between two students drew several others into the altercation. Seven students have been identified as participants following the SROs and school administrators’ involvement. They will face charges under Maryland law and disciplinary actions from the school. For further information, contact Cpl—Thompson at 301-609-6282 ext. 0434.

On the same day, at 2 p.m., a school administrator at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School recovered suspected cannabis from a 13-year-old student. The SRO initiated an investigation, and the student will be charged with a civil violation for possessing a controlled dangerous substance. For more details, contact PFC Watkins at 301-609-6282 ext. 0721.

On September 8 at 12:30 p.m., Matthew Henson Middle School students alerted a teacher that a fellow student was showing off a knife. The knife was recovered, and an investigation is underway. While the student cannot be criminally charged due to their age, disciplinary actions from the school are expected. Anyone with information is urged to contact PFC Quigley.

Additionally, another investigation at Davis Middle School was initiated on September 8, following a statement made by a student about committing an act of violence at the school. The student’s parents have been contacted, and a home visit was conducted. The investigation is ongoing, and disciplinary actions are expected.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about the ramifications of making threats or bringing weapons to school. With these incidents unfolding in the first week of the new academic year, the Charles County School community remains on high alert.

