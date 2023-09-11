ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced the appointment of Pamela Cousins, a Calvert County resident, as a trustee for the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025. She succeeds the late Samuel C. Jones, who served the college and its community for nine years before passing away in 2022.

“I am honored to have been appointed as the newest member of CSM’s Board of Trustees,” Cousins said. “I look forward to prioritizing all students’ needs while building robust opportunities for CSM to continue as the region’s number one workforce pipeline.”

Cousins brings a wealth of experience to the board, having served 35 years in various roles related to cybersecurity, project management, and leadership. Her career began in the U.S. Air Force, where she worked to address national security cyber challenges for the national intelligence community. She currently serves in the federal government, implementing cybersecurity policies and best practices to protect federal networks from evolving cyber threats.

Beyond her professional accolades, Cousins has a long-standing history of community involvement. Elected twice to the Calvert County Board of Education, Cousins served as its president and vice president three times each. She also played a key role in establishing Calvert County Public School’s first Educational Equity and Anti-Racism policies.

She has held board positions with the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, serving as its secretary from 2018 to 2019 and treasurer from 2019 to 2020. Cousins also co-chaired the association’s Educational Equity Committee from 2017 to 2022. She is a past president of the Concerned Black Women of Calvert County, a life member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and a member of other community organizations.

Her exemplary service has earned her numerous awards, including the 2022 Louis L. Goldstein Award and the 2021 Maryland State Education Association Minority Recognition Award for Community.

Cousins resides in Calvert County with her daughter, Samirah, and joins a board that includes trustees across the Southern Maryland region. For more information about CSM’s leadership, visit the college’s website.

This appointment is a crucial step in maintaining the college’s commitment to education and workforce development in Southern Maryland, where Cousins is expected to use her extensive experience to further the college’s mission.

Like this: Like Loading...